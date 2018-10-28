PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WABC) --The suspect in the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die, according to a charging document made public early Sunday.
Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, police said in the affidavit, which contained some previously unreported details on the shooting and the police response.
Calls began coming in to 911 from the synagogue just before 10 a.m. Saturday, reporting "they were being attacked," the document said. Bowers shot one of the first two officers to respond in the hand, and the other was wounded by "shrapnel and broken glass."
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced that Bowers is facing 29 charges:
-11 counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Death
-11 counts of Use of a Firearm to Commit Murder During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
-4 counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer
-3 counts of Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
"Please know that justice in this case will be swift and it will be severe," Scott Brady, the chief federal prosecutor in western Pennsylvania, said at a late-afternoon news conference, characterizing the slaughter as a "terrible and unspeakable act of hate."
A tactical team found Bowers on the third floor, where he shot two officers multiple times, the affidavit said. One officer was described as critically wounded; the document did not describe the other officer's condition.
Two other people in the synagogue, a man and a woman, were wounded by Bowers and were in stable condition, the document said.
Bowers told an officer while he was being treated for his injuries "that he wanted all Jews to die and also that they (Jews) were committing genocide to his people," the affidavit said.
The leader of the Anti-Defamation League called it the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
It wasn't clear whether Bowers had an attorney to speak on his behalf. Law enforcement officials planned to discuss the massacre at a news conference Sunday morning.
The nation's latest mass shooting drew condemnation and expressions of sympathy from politicians and religious leaders of all stripes. With the midterm election just over a week away, it also reignited a longstanding and bitter debate over guns.
Pope Francis led prayers for Pittsburgh on Sunday in St. Peter's Square.
"In reality, all of us are wounded by this inhuman act of violence," he said. He prayed for God "to help us to extinguish the flames of hatred that develop in our societies, reinforcing the sense of humanity, respect for life and civil and moral values."
President Donald Trump tweeted that he was watching the events unfold.
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
Before boarding Air Force One, Trump addressed the shooting in Pittsburgh and called the "hate in our country" a "terrible thing." He said the results would have been better if the synagogue had an armed guard and also called for strengthening the death penalty.
WTAE-TV reported that this synagogue often has security, but during the attack, it did not. The synagogue's security director is a former FBI agent.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the attack on Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.
"I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today," Netanyahu said in a video message posted on Twitter
The NYPD and the LAPD are deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout New York City and Los Angeles.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
