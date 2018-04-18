Police talking to person of interest after intruder enters teen's bedroom in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are talking to a person of interest after an intruder entered the bedroom of two young sisters in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Borough Park

The sisters found a strange man in their bedroom, according to investigators. The older girl, a 14-year-old, awoke to find the man with his hand across her face.

She began screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old sister. They both were yelling and fled from the man.

The girls' parents helped them out a ground floor window to safety.

The suspect, who had apparently broken in through the window, fled the scene.

Sources say nothing is believed to have been missing from the home. The girls were badly shaken, but unharmed.

"They looked up and they saw an intruder come in," said the girls' nanny, Chaya Tomlin. "They screamed really loud, so he flew and left his bike and sweatshirt. They screamed so loud that he didn't have a chance for anything, he just ran. I'm sure they're traumatized, but I heard they're OK. They're in good hands and I'm sure the parents will do whatever they have to do."

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody, and special victims detectives are currently interviewing him. The man reportedly has ties to the general neighborhood.

"I think this is kinda scary, this never happened to this block," a friend of the 14-year-old named Dassy said.

Police, taking no chances, are working it as an attempted sex crime. But friends say the victim and her family insist that's not the case.

They insist this was a burglary, with the intruder making his way in through a window that happened to be above the girl's bed when he fell onto it.

