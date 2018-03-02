ABDUCTION

Teen abducted walking home from friend's house in New Jersey, police say

(Photo/Shutterstock)

HACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 17-year-old girl was reportedly abducted Thursday after a man approached her from behind and forced something over her mouth, causing her to pass out, officials said.

The victim, a Hackettstown High School student, went to Dunkin Donuts in Hackettstown, New Jersey, with her friends after school, and then walked her friend home.

After leaving her friend's house on Willow Grove Street at approximately 3:51 p.m., the victim was approached from behind by a man, police said.

The suspect forced an object over the girl's mouth, and she either passed out or went unconscious. She reported that she might have been inside a vehicle during the incident and remembers walking in an area around Hackettstown High School.

The victim is now safe.

Beginning March 5, the Hackettstown School District will be adding additional security staff, said superintendent David Mango.

Anyone who saw a Hispanic female with long brown hair wearing a pink sweatshirt with a butterfly, blue jeans and white sneakers in Hackettstown between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact the Hackettstown Detective Bureau at 908-852-3302 or 908-852-3300.

