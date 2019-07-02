Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab driver robberies in Crotona

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- A young teenager is recovering after he was shot in a Bronx schoolyard.Police are also investigating whether the victim may be connected to other crimes in the area.Investigators are looking for evidence after someone fired several rounds around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the yard of the School of Science and Applied Learning on Prospect Avenue near East 179th Street in Crotona.The 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in a private Jeep. He's listed in serious but stable condition.Just a few days ago, police put out pictures of boys wanted in a string of cab driver robberies right in the same neighborhood.Teens were allegedly robbing the drivers of cash, cell phones and GPS units.Police are suggesting that the victim Monday night may have had something to do with those robberies.In any event, the gunman has not yet been captured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------