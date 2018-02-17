Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
An 18-year-old was slashed at a subway stop after agreeing online to sell sneakers, police say.

Around 5:20 p.m. Friday the teen and a friend met with a group of three to four men aged 18-20 at E. 125th Street and Lexington Ave in East Harlem along the 4/5/6/ line to sell the sneakers. The deal was agreed upon on Facebook.

Police say that when the men tried to steal the sneakers from the 17-year-old, his friend tried to intervene and was slashed in the arm.

Police are looking for three individuals accused of slashing a teen in the subway after a sneaker deal gone wrong.


The gash from the slashing was so deep, it left a trail of blood through the station. The teen was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was treated and released.

Police released photos of three suspects, one of whom was holding a box of sneakers.

The suspects exited the train station and ran away with the sneakers. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More News