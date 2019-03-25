Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are on the lookout for a thief who reportedly pretended to have a gun, tied up another man inside a restaurant in Greenwich Village, and then robbed it.
The incident happened early Friday morning at Knickerbocker Grill on University Place.
Police say the suspect got into the restaurant through a side door, and headed to the basement, where he came across a 62-year-old man.
Investigators say the bandit then simulated a gun, and bound the man with tape.
He then grabbed $8,000 and ran off.
