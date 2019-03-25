Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a thief who reportedly pretended to have a gun, tied up another man inside a Manhattan restaurant, and then robbed it.The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday at Knickerbocker Grill on University Place Greenwich Village.Authorities say the suspect entered the restaurant through a side door and headed to the basement, where he came across a 62-year-old man.Investigators say the suspect then simulated a gun and bound the man's feet and wrists with tape.He then grabbed $8,000 and fled on foot.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gray sneakers and a black backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------