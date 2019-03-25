Crime & Safety

Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a thief who reportedly pretended to have a gun, tied up another man inside a Manhattan restaurant, and then robbed it.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday at Knickerbocker Grill on University Place Greenwich Village.

Authorities say the suspect entered the restaurant through a side door and headed to the basement, where he came across a 62-year-old man.

Investigators say the suspect then simulated a gun and bound the man's feet and wrists with tape.

He then grabbed $8,000 and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gray sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygreenwich villagenew york citymanhattanrobberyrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Woman uses umbrella to fight off brazen groper in NYC
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Show More
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Mob boss murder suspect ordered held without bail in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Dr. Dre brags about daughter's USC acceptance, faces backlash
More TOP STORIES News