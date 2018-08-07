Police think child abducted from Georgia day care could headed for NYC

Authorities believe the man who abducted a child from day care last week in Georgia may be headed to New York City.

Authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, said Jimai Hill, 4, was taken by her non-custodial father, Randall Hill, and her uncle, George Lanier, on Friday.

Hill was denied access to the child by day care employees because he is not listed as an approved caregiver. However, Lanier is listed as being allowed to check the child in and out, but has no legal custody.

Police say Lanier checked the child out for Hill, who told employees he wouldn't be bringing the little girl back.

A few hours later, the child's mother received a text message from Hill saying that he had the child and was on a bus to New York City - possibly the Brooklyn area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

