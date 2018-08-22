MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --More Manville residents woke up to find their tires slashed on Wednesday morning.
Authorities said that approximately 80 cars had their tires slashed on between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The cars were located in the northwest section of Manville Borough between North 3rd Avenue and North 13th Avenue.
About 40 cars had their tires slashed back in June, and one car was set on fire.
Then, earlier this month, tires were slashed on Green Street between 10th and 13th avenues, which was about a quarter of a mile away from the June incident.
Authorities are investigating whether these tire slashing incidents are connected.
The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Manville Police Department online or through the Somerset County Crome Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-8477.
