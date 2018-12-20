OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) --Nassau County police believe the man responsible for scamming an elderly woman earlier this month out of $45,000 may be responsible for at least five other similar scams. They plan to announce his arrest at press conference later Thursday.
According to detectives, the suspect came to the home of an 81-year-old Oceanside woman Monday and told her that her son had been arrested for being in a car accident and needed $7,500 for bail money.
The victim arranged for the cash transaction to occur at her house. After payment was made, the suspect contacted the victim and stated that an additional $7,500 was needed because the bail was raised. The victim again agreed to give the suspect the money at her home.
The suspect then contacted the victim a third time and explained an additional $30,000 was needed to cover medical costs and if paid in cash her son's criminal record would be expunged. The victim again gave the suspect the cash at her residence.
All of the interactions were caught on the victim's Ring doorbell camera