Police to disclose new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are expected to share a "previously undisclosed piece of evidence" in the unsolved Gilgo Beach murders.Suffolk County police have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday to share the evidence and discuss a new initiative to share information with the public.In 2010 and 2011, the remains of ten victims were discovered in weedy sections of Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach.Six women were identified, but four sets of remains, including those of a toddler and male adult, have not been identified.Police were searching for Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker from New Jersey, when they made the discovery.Gilbert vanished in May 2010 after fleeing the home of a client, and the subsequent search led to the surprise discovery of the human remains. Half of the victims identified worked in prostitution.No suspects have ever been arrested or identified in any of the killings, but investigators believe a possible serial killer - perhaps more than one - is responsible.----------