Police: Toddler fatally struck by vehicle driven by father in Ramapo

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) --
Authorities say a young girl was fatally run over by a vehicle driven by her father.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on Monday on Phyllis Terrace in the Village of Kaser.

The 15-month-old girl was struck by a car driven by her father, officials with the Ramapo Police Department said.

A witness said the father didn't realize what had happened until he was flagged down.

The little girl was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

