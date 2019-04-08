Police: Tourist vanishes after going to restroom at Madison Square Garden

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing tourist who vanished at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Investigators say Bryan Cotton, 59, of Silver Spring, Maryland has a mental disability.

Cotton was last seen outside of the Hulu Theater. He attended a wrestling event with family members.

His family says he went to use the restroom and never returned.

