MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing tourist who vanished at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Investigators say Bryan Cotton, 59, of Silver Spring, Maryland has a mental disability.
Cotton was last seen outside of the Hulu Theater. He attended a wrestling event with family members.
His family says he went to use the restroom and never returned.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Tourist vanishes after going to restroom at Madison Square Garden
TOP STORIES
Show More