Police track down woman's stolen wheelchair in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is New Jersey is grateful for the important detective work done by the Newark Police Department.

Detectives were able to locate the victim's stolen wheelchair after it was taken nearly two weeks ago.

The motorized chair was parked outside of a store while the victim, only identified as Mrs. Starling, was shopping on June 10 when a man walked up and took it.

Shawn Bellinger, 33, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of theft.

Police were able to return the wheelchair to its rightful owner on Tuesday and shew as very grateful.

