Police: Upstate New York shooting suspect being sought in NYC

Police are searching for the man who fired a gun in a hospital in Ulster County.

ELLENVILLE, New York (WABC) --
Police say a man wanted for shooting at several police officers in Upstate New York is being sought by police in New York City.

The NYPD believes that the suspect, Joshua Stuart was last seen in the Sunset Park and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn.

State police say no one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. Friday at Ellenville Regional Hospital, in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Albany.

Investigators have released new images of Stuart.

Police say anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and not engage with him - as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers say Stuart is white, in his early 40s and was wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

A statement issued by the hospital Friday morning says the shooting occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient. The hospital has reopened.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

