Police: Violent mugger targeting Queens women at gunpoint

Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens are scrambling to catch a mugger on a violent streak - authorities say he targets women and robs them at gunpoint.

The man has struck four times in the past month, within a two-week-span, officials say. He has allegedly attacked both young and older women, and is violent.

In the first incident, on December 7th, he shoved a woman against a car and ripped her purse away from her by 80th Street and Glenmore Ave. in Ozone Park. The suspect tossed her to the ground and then took off. He had a gun.

Officials say he also stole $40 and a phone from a 53-year-old woman. Two days later at 81st St and 97th Avenue there was a similar robbery - this time the victim was a 28-year-old woman.

Then, on December 19th, a 17-year-old girl had her phone stolen at gunpoint at 88th St and 103rd Avenue.

Two days later, in front of 104-59 115th St. Officials say the suspect approached a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint and stole her handbag, which had $4,520 in cash, a debit card and a cellphone.

Police say the man they are looking for is 30-40 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored snorkel jacket and a winter cap.

Anyone who knows any information on the robberies is asked to call police immediately.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
muggingsuspect profilerobberyOzone ParkNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with killing father-in-law over dispute in NJ
Woman, 2 grandkids hurt when fire tears through LI house
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Manhattan crash
Disney, Verizon reach distribution agreement
Custom wheelchair stolen from Queens teen on Christmas night
AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
2 million in Times Square for New Year's Eve? Experts say no way
Show More
MTA adds extra service for New Year's Eve, holiday weekend
Lion shot after escaping its enclosure, killing worker
Safety lacked at NJ facility that may have exposed many to HIV
6 injured when jetway collapses at airport in Baltimore
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
More News