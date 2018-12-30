Police: Violent mugger targeting Queens women at gunpoint

Police in Queens are scrambling to catch a mugger on a violent streak - authorities say he targets women and robs them at gunpoint.The man has struck four times in the past month, within a two-week-span, officials say. He has allegedly attacked both young and older women, and is violent.In the first incident, on December 7th, he shoved a woman against a car and ripped her purse away from her by 80th Street and Glenmore Ave. in Ozone Park. The suspect tossed her to the ground and then took off. He had a gun.Officials say he also stole $40 and a phone from a 53-year-old woman. Two days later at 81st St and 97th Avenue there was a similar robbery - this time the victim was a 28-year-old woman.Then, on December 19th, a 17-year-old girl had her phone stolen at gunpoint at 88th St and 103rd Avenue.Two days later, in front of 104-59 115th St. Officials say the suspect approached a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint and stole her handbag, which had $4,520 in cash, a debit card and a cellphone.Police say the man they are looking for is 30-40 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored snorkel jacket and a winter cap.Anyone who knows any information on the robberies is asked to call police immediately.----------