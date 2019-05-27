Police want to question son of elderly couple stabbed in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn apartment on Saturday evening.The two were attacked in the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m. Now, police say they want to question the couple's son.Maria Rodriguez, 71, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.Her 87-year-old husband was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.The news left neighbors stunned."She was a very good lady," said one neighbor. "See her all the time, sitting in the window, coming out with the walker. I'd hold the gate open for her. Happy go lucky. They was always together."Authorities say the couple's son checked himself into a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation the same day they were found stabbed.So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.----------