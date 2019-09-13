Police warn about new scam targeting elderly residents on Long Island

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are warning residents about a scam targeting the elderly.

It happened back in May in New Hyde Park.

According to detectives, an unknown man contacted an 88-year-old woman claiming to be her grandson.

He allegedly told the elderly woman that he was involved in a car accident and injured a pregnant woman.

After explaining that he was arrested, police say the man gave woman a phone number for his lawyer and directed the victim to call.

The victim called and was instructed to make a payment of $9,800 for bail money and include an additional $1,200 to keep the arrest off his criminal record.

A woman then arrived at the elderly victim's home to collect the money.

Nassau County police say that after a thorough investigation, Maria Adames, 25, of Copiague was arrested.

Adames is facing a charge of third-degree grand larceny.

