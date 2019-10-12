Police warn of new scam targeting Uber customers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City police are warning people to be on the lookout for a new Uber scam.

Police report people are getting random phone calls from people claiming to be Uber employees who say they need to verify your account login credentials.

People then receive a text that begins "reply for verification'..

Once they get your details, they get access to your bank information and money is then withdrawn into an unknown debit account.

Several people have had money stolen from their accounts.

Police advise never to give your private information out unless you know the contact is legitimate.

Also, review your service contract and call the customer service number to verify calls.

