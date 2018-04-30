Police warn of phone scam targeting NYC Asian community

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A warning is being issued about a phone scam targeting the Asian community in New York City.

Hundreds across the city say they have received calls in Mandarin that seem to be coming from the Chinese Consulate.

While those who do not understand the language usually just hang up, those who stay on hear a message claiming that they owe money to the government.

The caller tries to get personal information including the bank account, credit card or Social Security number and asks that money be transferred.

Police say if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

The NYPD explained the scam on Twitter:


----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamasian americanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News