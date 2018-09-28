Police: Woman attacked, raped while walking home in Freeport

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating a rape on Long Island after they say a 36-year-old woman was attacked while walking home early Friday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Frederick and Parsons avenues in Freeport, across from Bishop Frank O. White Memorial Park.

Authorities say the victim was attacked from behind as she approached her house and knocked unconscious. They believe she was raped while unconscious.

When she regained consciousness an unknown period of time later, the victim alerted her family, who called police.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which include a possible broken jaw.

No arrests have been made.

