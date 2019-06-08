Police: Woman attacked while walking dog in Riverside Park

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police on the Upper West Side are advising people to be on their guard in Riverside Park after a woman was attacked.

Police say a man ran up to a 52-year-old victim as she walked her dog Wednesday night near 75th Street.

The man groped the woman and pushed her to the ground. He then fled without saying a word.

Police have a description of the attacker, but have made no arrests.

