Police: Woman attacked while walking dog in Riverside Park

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police on the Upper West Side are advising people to be on their guard in Riverside Park after a woman was attacked.Police say a man ran up to a 52-year-old victim as she walked her dog Wednesday night near 75th Street.The man groped the woman and pushed her to the ground. He then fled without saying a word.Police have a description of the attacker, but have made no arrests.----------