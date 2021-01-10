Police: Woman, child discovered in courtyard after fall from NYC building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A construction worker discovered a woman in her 30s and a female child in a courtyard after it is believed they fell from an elevated position.

They were discovered in the courtyard of a building at 540 West 53rd Street around 1:45 p.m.

Police do not know how far the two may have fallen and they do not know the relationship between the woman and child.

Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital.

Police are in the process of reviewing surveillance video and talking to people who live at the building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: California woman who confronted innocent Black teen over phone theft in New York City has been arraigned
The California woman who was arrested after being seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel has been arraigned.



More TOP STORIES News