Police search for man who dragged woman under LIRR train trestle, hit her on head, raped her in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally attacked and raped a woman in Queens.Officials said the man dragged the 22-year-old victim underneath a Long Island Railroad train trestle near Tuskegee Airmen Way and 157th Street in Jamaica around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.He then allegedly struck her on the head with a hard object and sexually assaulted her.He fled in an unknown direction.The victim was treated for a contusion to the back of the head at a nearby hospital.Police described the attacker as a heavyset black man in his 40s who's approximately 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored cap or du-rag on his head, white shirt and dark-colored pants.----------