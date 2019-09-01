Police: Drunk driver crashes on Long Island with 5 kids in car

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police arrested a woman accused of driving drunk with five children in her car.Police say 47-year-old Jacquelin Moore was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz in Deer Park just after 10 Saturday night when she crashed the vehicle into a utility pole.A 16-year-old girl was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.The four other passengers, 15, 13 and 12-year-old girls, and a 7-year-old boy were not injured. The 13-year-old is Moore's daughter. The children were released to the custody of family members.Moore is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.----------