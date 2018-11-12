MONTGOMERY, New York (WABC) --A New York woman is facing charges after police say she scammed an unsuspecting couple from Pennsylvania into thinking she was pregnant.
Police in Montgomery arrested 33-year-old Ashlee Richards, of Walden, on a charge of grand larceny last Wednesday.
Authorities say Richards pretended to be pregnant in March and stole up to $7,000 from the couple through August.
Officials say the pregnancy was a hoax.
Richards was arraigned and is being held in the Orange County Jail in lieu of $3,500.00 cash bail or $7,500.00 bond.
