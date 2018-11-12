Police: New York woman faked pregnancy to scam couple out of $7,000

MONTGOMERY, New York (WABC) --
A New York woman is facing charges after police say she scammed an unsuspecting couple from Pennsylvania into thinking she was pregnant.

Police in Montgomery arrested 33-year-old Ashlee Richards, of Walden, on a charge of grand larceny last Wednesday.

Authorities say Richards pretended to be pregnant in March and stole up to $7,000 from the couple through August.

Officials say the pregnancy was a hoax.

Richards was arraigned and is being held in the Orange County Jail in lieu of $3,500.00 cash bail or $7,500.00 bond.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scampregnancyWaldenMontgomeryOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Marvel comic legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Deer crashes through woman's windshield in NJ
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple NJ homes
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Victim ID'd in deadly Queens hit-and-run
AccuWeather Alert: Two storms this week
Village seeks to dismantle LI father's tree house
Woman stabbed in possible hate crime on Flatbush subway platform
Show More
Bridge strikes still a problem on Westchester parkways
NJ T-shirt shop owner accused of touching minor in store
Mom charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
More News