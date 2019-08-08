Man accused of fatally stabbing wife while she worked inside Jackson Heights hair salon

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A man in Queens is under arrest after police say he entered a hair salon Wednesday night and fatally stabbed his wife who worked there.Authorities say the 39-year-old suspect entered Tu S'tilo Salon Spa in Jackson Heights just before 7 p.m. and stabbed his 35-year-old wife multiple times in front of her co-workers and other customers inside.The woman was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Salon employees say the woman had been working there for approximately 4 years.The suspect was taken into custody without incident.The investigation is ongoing.----------