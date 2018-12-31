Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by an unlicensed driver in Queens on Monday.The incident was reported at 37th Avenue and 81st Street just before 1 p.m.Authorities say the 43-year-old driver struck the victim who was crossing 81st Street. The driver then drove over the pedestrian with her front right tire before reversing and driving back over the victim.The 60-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.The driver, later identified as Vitaliana Garcia Gavilan, remained on the scene and was taken into custody. She is facing charges of failure to yield, aggravated unlicensed operator, driving with a suspended license and failure to use due care causing serious injury.Police say there was a child in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The child is now in the care of family.----------