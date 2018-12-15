Police: Woman force-fed toddler at Greenwich daycare

Eyewitness News
GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) --
A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she force fed a toddler at a daycare in Connecticut.

Police say Karen von Tobel, 56, turned herself in after a co-worker recorded the incident.

It happened at a YMCA in Greenwich back in October.

Investigators say the video, which hasn't been released yet, shows the 17-month old gagging and choking on the food.

The toddler wasn't hurt.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
day caredaycarechild abuseGreenwich
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man suffers two broken legs after hit by police cruiser responding to call
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
Man arrested in connection with brutal rape in Brooklyn park
Baby found dead in Midtown hotel; 2 women in custody
Police shoot, kill man holding woman hostage in NJ
AccuWeather: Rain for most, but wintry for some
'Wild' salmon may be straight from the farm, NY report finds
Fast-moving fire burns through Upper East Side restaurant
Show More
Arrests made at Hoboken's SantaCon
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Texas judge rules Obama's health care overhaul 'unconstitutional'
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on NJ highway
More News