GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) --A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she force fed a toddler at a daycare in Connecticut.
Police say Karen von Tobel, 56, turned herself in after a co-worker recorded the incident.
It happened at a YMCA in Greenwich back in October.
Investigators say the video, which hasn't been released yet, shows the 17-month old gagging and choking on the food.
The toddler wasn't hurt.
----------
