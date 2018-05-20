PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the man they say grabbed a woman through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.
Video shows the suspect walking on the first floor rooftop of a building on Clarkson and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The rooftop wraps all the way around the building.
Police say he reached into the woman's open window at about 4:40 a.m. May 12 and groped the 21-year-old while she was sleeping.
He then told her he was a police officer and asked if he could get into her bed, police said.
The suspect ran off after the woman screamed.
There were no reported injuries.
