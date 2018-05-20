Police search for man who groped woman through open window in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the disturbing details from Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man they say grabbed a woman through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.

Video shows the suspect walking on the first floor rooftop of a building on Clarkson and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The rooftop wraps all the way around the building.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say a woman was groped through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.


Police say he reached into the woman's open window at about 4:40 a.m. May 12 and groped the 21-year-old while she was sleeping.

He then told her he was a police officer and asked if he could get into her bed, police said.

The suspect ran off after the woman screamed.

There were no reported injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingforcible touchingwoman attackedProspect Lefferts GardensBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News