Police say a woman was groped through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for the man they say grabbed a woman through her bedroom window in Brooklyn.Video shows the suspect walking on the first floor rooftop of a building on Clarkson and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The rooftop wraps all the way around the building.Police say he reached into the woman's open window at about 4:40 a.m. May 12 and groped the 21-year-old while she was sleeping.He then told her he was a police officer and asked if he could get into her bed, police said.The suspect ran off after the woman screamed.There were no reported injuries.