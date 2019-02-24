Woman killed after being struck by taxi that fled the scene, police say

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A 26-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a green taxi on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The accident happened at Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive. Officials say the vehicle fled the scene.

Police then placed the driver under arrest at 97th Place at Junction Boulevard.

Charges are currently pending.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

