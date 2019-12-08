FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car crash in Brooklyn early Sunday left one woman dead and another injured.
Police say two cars collided shortly before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Foster Avenue and East 55th Street in Flatbush.
A Mazda went through a stop sign, crashed into another car, then slammed into a utility pole, according to investigators.
A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda was killed. A second passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was seriously injured.
Police say the driver ran away after the crash. The driver of the other car, a Nissan, remained at the scene.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Crash in Brooklyn leaves 1 woman dead, 1 seriously injured
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News