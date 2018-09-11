Woman allegedly pretended to have firefighter husband to scam donors

A woman is accused of scamming donors out of thousands.

Eyewitness News
ORANGE COUNTY, California (WABC) --
A woman from California is accused of using a massive wildfire to scam donors out of thousands of dollars in cash and supplies.

Police say Ashley Bemis pretended online that she had a firefighter husband.

She collected $11,000 in cash and supplies under the ruse that they would go to fire crews, according to police.

But investigators say instead she kept the cash and re-sold the supplies.

Police say this isn't the first time Bemis has played on people's sympathies to scam them.

She allegedly admitted to faking a pregnancy to receive baby shower gifts.

