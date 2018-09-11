ORANGE COUNTY, California (WABC) --A woman from California is accused of using a massive wildfire to scam donors out of thousands of dollars in cash and supplies.
Police say Ashley Bemis pretended online that she had a firefighter husband.
She collected $11,000 in cash and supplies under the ruse that they would go to fire crews, according to police.
But investigators say instead she kept the cash and re-sold the supplies.
Police say this isn't the first time Bemis has played on people's sympathies to scam them.
She allegedly admitted to faking a pregnancy to receive baby shower gifts.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts