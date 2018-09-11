A woman from California is accused of using a massive wildfire to scam donors out of thousands of dollars in cash and supplies.Police say Ashley Bemis pretended online that she had a firefighter husband.She collected $11,000 in cash and supplies under the ruse that they would go to fire crews, according to police.But investigators say instead she kept the cash and re-sold the supplies.Police say this isn't the first time Bemis has played on people's sympathies to scam them.She allegedly admitted to faking a pregnancy to receive baby shower gifts.----------