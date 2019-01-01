Police: Woman punched in back in frightening attempted rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for the suspect in an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

Police say the man approached a 26-year-old woman in the first floor landing of an apartment building in Williamsburg, punched her in the back of the head, got on top of her, and tried to pull her underwear down.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day near South 2nd and Havemeyer Streets.

When the woman resisted, the suspect ran away.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted raperapeassaultWilliamsburgNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fleeing burglary suspect strikes NJ officer, crashes
Brooklyn deliveryman killed after taxi opened door, hit him
Woman hit by vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Gov. Cuomo begins 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
NYC sees record low homicides in 2018 based on preliminary data
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Show More
Investigation underway after on-duty marine shot on New Year's Day
Numbers drawn for $425M Mega Millions drawing
2 fishermen dead in boat accident at Westchester reservoir
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
More News