Police: Florida woman shot boyfriend for snoring too loudly

COCOA, Florida -- A 47-year-old Florida woman was arrested on allegations that she tried to kill her boyfriend because he snored too loudly, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies said the shooting was reported Wednesday night at a home on Emerald Lake Drive in unincorporated Cocoa. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Lorie Morin was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

A preliminary investigation that included statements from Morin and her boyfriend indicated the shooting was accidental, deputies said.

According to sheriff's officials, an ongoing investigation determined, however, that the shooting occurred during a domestic violence incident between the couple because the man was snoring loudly.

The dispute escalated and Morin retrieved and fired a shotgun, striking her boyfriend, deputies said.

"It's so stupid, so bizarre that I can't imagine that kind of behavior," neighbor Robert Mason said.

Morin and the man had been drinking prior to and during the argument, deputies said.

"I've talked to her a couple times and she's always been really nice, and so the news is kind of shocking on it, honestly," neighbor Samantha Bobier said. "To hear that it was over him snoring is kind of shocking. It's kind of crazy."

A neighbor told WKMG-TV they watched as Morin was arrested.

"They must have been waiting for her," Allen Grosser said. "She pulled in, and then all the cars came rushing out of every direction."

Morin is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

