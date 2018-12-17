Police say a woman slashed a fellow bus rider in the face after she tried to pet her dog.The incident was reported Monday near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue around 2:30 p.m.Authorities said the two women were on a bus and one lady was holding a dog.When the other lady went to pet the dog, police say the dog owner apparently got mad and slashed the woman in the face.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with four slash wounds but is expected to be OK.Police are still searching for the suspect.Few other details were released.----------