Police: Women tried to steal $11K worth of bras from California Victoria's Secret

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were arrested for trying to get away with $11,000 worth of Victoria's Secret bras.

FOLSOM, California --
Two women were arrested and charged after police say they tried to steal $11,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store outside Sacramento.

Police say 22-year-old Blanca Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Welch ran off with "several large bags" of clothing.

According to authorities, an employee saw them stuff the bags, but when she tried to stop them, they pepper sprayed her.

The spray didn't work, but the ordeal bought enough time for officers to make it to the store and arrest them.

Police say the women face a slew of charges including theft and conspiracy.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
victoria's secrettheftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News