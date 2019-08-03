Policing bringing in state troopers to help Hempstead Police Department

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are bringing in state troopers to help the Hempstead Police Department.

The Village of Hempstead is just three and a half square miles with barely 55,000 people. However, the murder rate has more than doubled this year, with five murders so far, compared with four for all of last year.

Mayor Don Ryan admits it's a problem, despite the fact that overall crime in Hempstead is down.

"The numbers, as to overall crime rate are down - the numbers game doesn't mean much," said Ryan.

In the coming days, Hempstead Village Police will be joined by New York State troopers - a plan the mayor says was put forward by the Nassau County Executive.

"They would patrol in the evening hours," added Ryan.

Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said it would make them feel safer.

The reason for the spike in murders is still not clear, but there is a manpower shortage - the Village police force is down 17 officers.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadnassau countycrimepolice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after bodies of man, woman found in Brooklyn apartment
Wake held for twins who died in Bronx hot car
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms to start off weekend
2 injured in shooting, including 6-year-old girl, on NJ street
Police officers help couple give birth at their home on Long Island
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Woman stabbed in stomach at NYC subway station
Show More
Car drags police officer, crashes into house in NJ
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Police locate mother of abandoned baby found on porch
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
New legislation aims to prevent hot car deaths amid Bronx tragedy
More TOP STORIES News