Mayor de Blasio to endorse Bernie Sanders in race for president, ABC News reports

ABC News is reporting that Mayor Bill de Blasio will endorse Bernie Sanders in the race for president.
De Blasio, a one-time candidate himself, endorsed Hillary Clinton over Sanders four years ago.
The Mayor is expected to accompany Sanders to Nevada this weekend.
Sanders swore de Blasio into his second term of office.
Mayor de Blasio released a statement on Friday saying,
"I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has. New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump's xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down. I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that's exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades. I am proud to endorse a true progressive leader who will fight for working New Yorkers and families across the country."
Bernie Sanders also released a statement,
"Mayor Bill de Blasio knows that the only way we can defeat Donald Trump is by uniting people from all backgrounds around an agenda that speaks to the needs of working families. Jane and I grew up in Brooklyn and we are so proud to have the support of a New York City Mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers. Bill is a leading example of what bringing the Democratic Party together around so-called 'radical ideas' like universal pre-K, paid family and sick leave, and defending our immigrant neighbors can do for our country."
