Politics

2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign finance violations

FILE - 2016 - Then President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs (Carolyn Kaster)

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, LARRY NEUMEISTER and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON -- Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on campaign finance violations resulting from a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump's re-election.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on a four count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records.

Records show they used wire transfers from a corporate entity they controlled to make a $325,000 donation to the America First Action committee in 2018. Records that became public through a lawsuit show that the corporate entity reported as making the transaction was not the true source of the money.

A lawyer for the men, John Dowd, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpjoe biden2020 presidential electionrudy giuliani
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sets fire to backpack outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
Girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
West Side Highway speed limit set to be reduced
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east
Polish, Austrian authors awarded Nobel prizes in literature
Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream
Sex abuse trial for Cuba Gooding, Jr. gets underway in NYC
Show More
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Uber, Lyft drivers to protest the companies
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
More TOP STORIES News