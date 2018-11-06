NEW YORK (WABC) --Join Eyewitness News for live coverage of the Election results from the New York area and around the country during The Countdown: Election Night Edition, beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Election Results
New York races: Polls close 9:00 p.m.
New Jersey races: Polls close 8:00 p.m.
Connecticut races: Polls close 8:00 p.m.
National races: First polls close 6:00 p.m. ET
What are some of the key races in our area?
New York
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes to overwhelm his Republican opponent, Marc Molinaro, and win a third term in an election could also put Democrats in control of the legislature and the attorney general's office.
On Long Island, two Congressional races are being closely watched: In the 1st District, Republican Lee Zeldin is batting Democrat Perry Gershon, while in the 2nd District incumbent Republican Peter King is facing a challenge from Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tries to stave off a challenge from Republican Chele Farley.
New York's attorney general race pits Republican Keith Wofford against Democrat Letitia James.
New Jersey
New Jersey voters will settle an expensive, and at-times ugly Senate race along with a dozen House seats, including two where Republican incumbents are retiring. The top of the ticket features two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez fighting to hold on in what experts say is an unexpectedly close contest against Republican Bob Hugin, who has given his campaign more than $30 million.
In the House races, surveys show Democrats could pick up seats in two races where Republican incumbents are retiring. The current split is seven to five in favor of Democrats.
In northern New Jersey's 11th District, Democrat Mikie Sherrill has a big fundraising advantage over Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber. Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen is retiring after 12 terms in the district, which narrowly went for Trump in 2016.
In the 7th District, Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is seeking a sixth term against Democrat Tom Malinowski, who was the assistant secretary of state for human rights under Barack Obama's administration.
Connecticut
Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and and Independent Oz Griebel are vying for the governor's seat. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is facing a challenge from Republican Matthew Corey.
