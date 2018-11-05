2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close

NEW YORK (WABC) --Voters go to the polls across the country in midterm elections on Tuesday. Big races in our area include New York and Connecticut governors, New Jersey Senate and some key Congressional races.
Below you will find links to resources to help you on Election Day, including polling information, where to vote and key races in the Tri-State area.
What time the polls open and close?
Connecticut: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
New York: 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
New Jersey: 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Where is my polling place?
To find your polling place, Democracy Works has created a website to help. Visit GetToThePolls.com and enter your address.
You can also visit your state board of elections website (below) or contact your county board of elections.
Connecticut Board of Elections
New Jersey Board of Elections
New York Board of Elections
Who is on the ballot?
The League of Women Voters has created a site to help voters find out more about the candidates who will be on the ballot. Visit Vote411.org and enter your address.
What are some of the key races in our area?
You can find Eyewitness News coverage of the area races at abc7ny.com/midterms and additional coverage of national races from ABC News at abc7ny.com/politics.
New York
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes to overwhelm his Republican opponent, Marc Molinaro, and win a third term in an election could also put Democrats in control of the legislature and the attorney general's office.
On Long Island, two Congressional races are being closely watched: In the 1st District, Republican Lee Zeldin is batting Democrat Perry Gershon, while in the 2nd District incumbent Republican Peter King is facing a challenge from Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tries to stave off a challenge from Republican Chele Farley.
New York's attorney general race pits Republican Keith Wofford against Democrat Letitia James.
New Jersey
New Jersey voters will settle an expensive, and at-times ugly Senate race along with a dozen House seats, including two where Republican incumbents are retiring. The top of the ticket features two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez fighting to hold on in what experts say is an unexpectedly close contest against Republican Bob Hugin, who has given his campaign more than $30 million.
In the House races, surveys show Democrats could pick up seats in two races where Republican incumbents are retiring. The current split is seven to five in favor of Democrats.
In northern New Jersey's 11th District, Democrat Mikie Sherrill has a big fundraising advantage over Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber. Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen is retiring after 12 terms in the district, which narrowly went for Trump in 2016.
In the 7th District, Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is seeking a sixth term against Democrat Tom Malinowski, who was the assistant secretary of state for human rights under Barack Obama's administration.
Connecticut
Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and and Independent Oz Griebel are vying for the governor's seat. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is facing a challenge from Republican Matthew Corey.
