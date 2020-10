2020 census: Last full day to get counted; process ends early tomorrow

📢 Attention New Yorkers📢



The deadline to complete the #Census is *this* Friday, October 16 at 6am ET.



New York’s future is in your hands & your response matters now more than ever.



Complete the Census now — It only takes 10 minutes. #GetCountedNYhttps://t.co/xlaayiegX3 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Do I have to fill out the census? Will there be a citizenship question? Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 U.S. census.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today is the last day to get counted for the 2020 census. The official count ends at 6 a.m. Friday.New York City officials held an emergency virtual news conference to discuss the city's options after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of ending the census count early The high court backs the Trump administration's desire to stop the count and on Tuesday, the Census Bureau announced it will no longer accept responses after 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.It was originally set to come to a close at the end of the month.An undercount could result in the city losing billions in COVID-19 relief and seats in Congress and the Electoral College.President Donald Trump's administration had asked the nation's high court to suspend a district court's order permitting the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early. They said the census schedule was cut short to accommodate a July order from Trump that would exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented."Moreover, meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress," Sotomayor wrote.----------