2020 Election: Voter registration deadline today in New Jersey

Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Election Day is fast-approaching, and if you live in New Jersey, it's the last day you can register to vote in this year's election.

WABC-TV has partnered with Vote.org and the League of Women Voters of New York to help get voters prepared for the upcoming presidential election.

TURBO VOTE: Get information you need to vote with confidence. Sign up for election reminders and get help with voter registration and voting by mail - all in one place! Visit iamavoter.turbovote.org


Below is what you need to know for New Jersey ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.

NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.

Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.

SEE ALSO: FiveThirtyEight's state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" debrief on the rules and voting deadlines in some key battleground states.


League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com

WABC-TV is partnering with vote.org to help people get registered to vote. Vote.org is the largest non-profit, non-partisan voting registration technology platform in the United States.

There's so much at stake in this year's election, and your vote matters!

EMBED More News Videos

'I am a voter' is a nonpartisan movement



The organization's mission is to use technology to help increase voter turnout across all demographics, simplify political engagement and strengthen American democracy.

Vote.org offers free resources and tools to help people register to vote, check their voter status, get election reminders and find their voting place. It in only takes a couple seconds and you can do it right on your phone.

However you choose to vote -- make a plan, and when you cast your vote, take pride in saying "I am a voter!"
Register to Vote


Check your registration status


Request your ballot to vote by mail


Get election reminders


Polling Place Locator


Below are links to additional voter resources for the Tri-State area:

New York


New York Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census
---

New Jersey


New Jersey Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census
---

Connecticut


Connecticut Election Center

Get Election Reminders

Pledge to Register

Polling Place Locator

The 2020 Census

