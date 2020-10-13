2020 Election: Voter registration deadline today in New Jersey

WABC-TV has partnered with Vote.org and the League of Women Voters of New York to help get voters prepared for the upcoming presidential election.
Below is what you need to know for New Jersey ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.
NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020
Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.
Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.
SEE ALSO: FiveThirtyEight's state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19
