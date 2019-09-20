Politics

23 states sue to stop Trump from revoking California's ability to set auto emission standards

(KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Twenty-three states have sued to stop the Trump administration from revoking California's authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the lawsuit filed Friday, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board.

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked California's authority to set its own auto emission standards. The state has had that power for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit argues that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not have the authority to revoke California's waiver.

Becerra says the Trump administration's action fails to respect states' authority to protect public health.

Four automakers have said they would voluntarily follow California's standards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsauto industrygavin newsomenvironmentlawsuitgreenhouse gasu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owner accused of killing man attempting to break into NYC home
LIVE | NYC students walk out for Global Climate Strike
Sources: Yanks' German won't pitch again in '19
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Measles alert for LIRR customers
Thousands of elephants to 'fly' in DUMBO next week
Show More
Man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
Amber Alert: $25K reward in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
AccuWeather: Warm-up begins
Man stabbed in neck in Riverside Park on Upper West Side
More TOP STORIES News