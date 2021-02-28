Politics

NY Gov. Cuomo responds to sexual harassment accusations from 2nd former aide

NEW YORK -- A second former aide has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who responded with a statement Saturday saying he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate.

Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men.

Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, recently accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied the allegations.

Cuomo said in a statement Saturday that Bennett was a "hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID" and that "she has every right to speak out."

He said he had intended to be a mentor for Bennett, who is 25.

"I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate," Cuomo's statement said. "The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."

Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett's allegations.

The governor's special counsel, Beth Garvey, said that review would be conducted by a former federal judge, Barbara Jones.

"I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements," Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."

