2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that supports an original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

That's according to a lawyer for the original whistleblower, who filed a formal complaint with the inspector general last month that's triggered the impeachment inquiry.

Lawyer Mark Zaid tells The Associated Press in a text message that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, hasn't filed a complaint with the inspector general but has "firsthand knowledge that supported" the original whistleblower.

The original whistleblower complained that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 U.S. election.

Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper.
