2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that supports an original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.That's according to a lawyer for the original whistleblower, who filed a formal complaint with the inspector general last month that's triggered the impeachment inquiry.Lawyer Mark Zaid tells The Associated Press in a text message that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, hasn't filed a complaint with the inspector general but has "firsthand knowledge that supported" the original whistleblower.The original whistleblower complained that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 U.S. election.Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper.