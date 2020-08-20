4 former presidential contenders speak on DNC's final night: Bloomberg, Booker, Buttigieg and Yang

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6380992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks and introduces moderator Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Four of the Democrats who sought the White House this year will speak on the fourth and final night of Democrats' virtual convention Thursday.Billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, who spent more than $500 million of his own fortune on a short-lived presidential run, will speak shortly before Joe Biden.The 78-year-old moderate and former Republican being given a spot to help to close out the Democratic convention is striking. The party has promoted its diverse coalition and embraced a national reckoning on systemic racism and sexual misconduct.One of the former New York mayor's most notable appearances during the presidential campaign came as he was pilloried on the debate stage by Democrats over his past support for the controversial stop-and-frisk policing practice and its disproportionate effect on minorities and nondisclosure agreements his company struck with women alleging discrimination or harassment.Early in the evening, Andrew Yang took the virtual stage and introduced moderator Julia Louis-Dreyfus. His outsider presidential campaign was marked by a buzzy online following and a platform to give Americans a universal basic income.New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker talked about what it means to be a part of a working family in America."We'll stand for those who cook, and serve, and clean; who plant and harvest; who pack and always deliver, whose hands are thick with calluses, like my grandad's who held mine when I was a boy. If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you-and he'd tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let's get to work, this dream ain't free, you gotta work for it," he said.Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also speak.Several women who were considered potential running mates for Biden are also slated to appear: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Other speakers include Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and members of the Biden family.Other former presidential contenders voiced their support for their onetime rival Biden on previous nights."At its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday in his opening night speech. "During this president's term, the unthinkable has become normal."Sen. Amy Klobuchar also spoke Monday from St. Paul, Minnesota.Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke Wednesday from an early education center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and said Biden will guarantee affordable, quality child care for all families.