Politics

54 people detained by ICE in New Jersey after week-long operation

NEWARK, New Jersey -- New Jersey lawmakers are making an announcement on immigration and law enforcement after 54 people were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in a week-long operation.

The latest chapter in this battle between New Jersey and the federal government happens Friday when the state's attorney general makes that an announcement in Newark.

Attorney General Gerber Grewal has been at odds with ICE over their desire to deport undocumented immigrants who get arrested on charges unrelated to their immigration status.

The state's policy is that it won't hold people for deportation unless they've been charged or convicted of a serious crime.

Earlier this week, ICE announced it rounded up 54 people who had been arrested by local police and were due to be deported, only to be let go.

ICE had to go find the detainees themselves because local jails refused to cooperate.

New Jersey says they're not in the business of doing ICE's job and that they want to make sure "law-abiding" residents don't live in fear of deportation.

Still, there are some local governments in New Jersey that do cooperate with ICE. Friday's announcement from the state is set for 1 p.m. and it may have something to do with those existing agreements.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewarkattorney generaliceimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Show More
Shots fired near NYU in Greenwich Village
9/11 memorial plaques stolen from New Jersey park
NYPD raising awareness of officer suicides with '22 Pushup Challenge'
AccuWeather: Top 10 weather day
Senator slams rideshares for handling of assault allegations
More TOP STORIES News