70 climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times building

I'm at Bryant park where Extinction Rebellion is preparing some kind of action. pic.twitter.com/ZEw7Fw2lJZ — highly employable knowledge worker (@SilvermanJacob) June 22, 2019

NEW YORK -- At least 70 climate change protesters have been arrested after blocking traffic and hanging huge banners.The protesters hung the banners on the Times building in Midtown, Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street.A spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, Eve Mosher, says the group wants the media to report on "the climate emergency" so that "people can start pushing for more radical responses."A Times spokeswoman said in an email that no national news organization devotes more resources to covering climate change than the Times.----------